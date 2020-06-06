|
|
|
WRIGLEY John Veronica, Martin and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and
donations received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway for
her kind words and comforting ministrations, to Dr. Jennifer Fairwood, District and
Macmillan Nurses, and the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the East Lancashire Hospice for all
their care and support and to
The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2020