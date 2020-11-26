|
HENRY Joseph (Dermot) Peacefully on
17th November 2020 in hospital, Joseph, aged 81 years, of West Bradford.
A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Pleasington Crematorium, family members only due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joseph, if desired, may be given for Derian House Childrens' Hospice, c/o
Mrs E.I. Trueman, 8 Church Brow Gardens, Clitheroe, BB7 2AB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020