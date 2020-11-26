Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Henry

Notice Condolences

Joseph Henry Notice
HENRY Joseph (Dermot) Peacefully on
17th November 2020 in hospital, Joseph, aged 81 years, of West Bradford.
A dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Pleasington Crematorium, family members only due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joseph, if desired, may be given for Derian House Childrens' Hospice, c/o
Mrs E.I. Trueman, 8 Church Brow Gardens, Clitheroe, BB7 2AB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -