HOLDEN Josephine Pauline and the family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received following the very sad loss of Josephine.
Grateful thanks to Fr Tim Curtis for the fitting funeral service.
Thanks also to all the staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for all of their guidance and support.
Finally thank you to all who attended the funeral service and those that donated so generously to CAFOD and
Cancer Research UK in Josephine's memory.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020