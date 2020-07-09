|
|
|
Holden Joyce Mary Joyce Mary Holden
aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family
on the 29th June 2020 .
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Cherished Mum to Cheryle,
Chris and Nick.
Dear mother in law to Susan.
A much loved Nana to
Kelly, Rachel and Guy.
Great grandmother to
Izaak, Lloyd, Dexter and Theo.
Joyce will be remembered
with huge affection by all
her family and friends
A Celebration of the life of Joyce
will take place on
Friday 10th July 2020 at
Accrington Crematorium
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
to Salvation Army.
C/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020