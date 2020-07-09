Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Holden

Notice Condolences

Joyce Holden Notice
Holden Joyce Mary Joyce Mary Holden
aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by her loving family
on the 29th June 2020 .
Beloved wife of the late Jim.
Cherished Mum to Cheryle,
Chris and Nick.
Dear mother in law to Susan.
A much loved Nana to
Kelly, Rachel and Guy.
Great grandmother to
Izaak, Lloyd, Dexter and Theo.
Joyce will be remembered
with huge affection by all
her family and friends
A Celebration of the life of Joyce
will take place on
Friday 10th July 2020 at
Accrington Crematorium
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
to Salvation Army.
C/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -