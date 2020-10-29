Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Joyce Mackey
MACKEY Joyce Margaret Peacefully on
27th October 2020
at High Brake House,
Clitheroe. Joyce, aged 86 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late Dennis, much loved mother of Nick, a dear mother in law of
Carol, grandmother to Natala
and friend to many.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present
circumstances, a PRIVATE service
and cremation will take place
at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Joyce
if so desired may be given for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation,
c/o Mr Bill Honeywell,
13 Southfield
Drive, West Bradford,
Clitheroe, BB7 4TU.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020
