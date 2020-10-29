|
|
|
MACKEY Joyce Margaret Peacefully on
27th October 2020
at High Brake House,
Clitheroe. Joyce, aged 86 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late Dennis, much loved mother of Nick, a dear mother in law of
Carol, grandmother to Natala
and friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present
circumstances, a PRIVATE service
and cremation will take place
at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Joyce
if so desired may be given for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation,
c/o Mr Bill Honeywell,
13 Southfield
Drive, West Bradford,
Clitheroe, BB7 4TU.
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2020