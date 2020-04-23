|
|
|
Seedle Joyce It is with great sadness that
Joyce's family announce the passing of a much loved Mum to John and Paul, mother in law to Joanne. Nanna to Kirsten, Kinsay and Freyja, Great Nanna to
Amelie, and Teddi.
Beloved wife of 55 years
of the late Alan.
Due to the unprecedented situation at the moment,
a small service will be held with immediate family only
on Thursday 23rd April 2020
at 2.20pm at
Accrington Crematorium.
We would like to thank Dr Doherty at Castle Medical Centre for his care and compassion over the years and all the staff at Nelson Manor for their care and attention.
Thank you to Rosie at Clitheroe Funeral Service for professional care and funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020