CHANTER Katherine Margaret (Kay) Peacefully on 5th April 2020
at The Croft Care Home, Whalley.
Kay, aged 83 years, of Old Langho.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Peter, much loved mother
of Stewart, Andrew and Susie, loving mother-in-law of Michelle and Lesley, also a dearest nannie, grandma, great grandma and sister of the late Norman.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak,
a PRIVATE cremation
will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kay if
so desired may be given for the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
Miss S. Chanter, 27 Mearley Fold, Clitheroe, BB7 1JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020