|
|
|
HOSKER Kathleen Peacefully on 13th February 2020 at White Ash Brook Care Home, Oswaldtwistle.
Kathleen
aged 85 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late Albert, a much loved mother of Kathleen, Christopher, Heather and the late Ian, also a devoted
nan and great nan.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service will take place at Accrington Crematorium Chapel on Monday 2nd March at 10.20am followed by interment at
Dill Hall Lane Cemetery.
It was at Kathleen's request
that no black is to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kathleen, if so desired, may be given for the North West Air Ambulance
c/o Mrs Violet Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington,
Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
The family would like to thank everyone at White Ash Brook
Care Home for all their
care and kindness.
Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020