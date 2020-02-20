Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:15
Accrington Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hosker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hosker

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Hosker Notice
HOSKER Kathleen Peacefully on 13th February 2020 at White Ash Brook Care Home, Oswaldtwistle.
Kathleen
aged 85 years,
the dearly loved wife of the late Albert, a much loved mother of Kathleen, Christopher, Heather and the late Ian, also a devoted
nan and great nan.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service will take place at Accrington Crematorium Chapel on Monday 2nd March at 10.20am followed by interment at
Dill Hall Lane Cemetery.
It was at Kathleen's request
that no black is to be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Kathleen, if so desired, may be given for the North West Air Ambulance
c/o Mrs Violet Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington,
Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
The family would like to thank everyone at White Ash Brook
Care Home for all their
care and kindness.
Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -