Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Kathleen Lakin

Kathleen Lakin Notice
Lakin Kathleen In loving memory of Kathleen Lakin who sadly passed away Clitheroe Care Home on the
13th November 2020, aged 74.
Loved Wife to the late Billy.
A much loved Mum.
A beloved Nana, Great Nana.
Dear Sister, Sister-in-law.
Always in our hearts.
Rest in peace now
Goodnight God bless.
A funeral service will take place on Friday 27th November 2020
at St Michael and St Johns Church, Clitheroe.
Followed by a committal at Clitheroe Cemetery.
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020
