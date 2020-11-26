|
Lakin Kathleen In loving memory of Kathleen Lakin who sadly passed away Clitheroe Care Home on the
13th November 2020, aged 74.
Loved Wife to the late Billy.
A much loved Mum.
A beloved Nana, Great Nana.
Dear Sister, Sister-in-law.
Always in our hearts.
Rest in peace now
Goodnight God bless.
A funeral service will take place on Friday 27th November 2020
at St Michael and St Johns Church, Clitheroe.
Followed by a committal at Clitheroe Cemetery.
c/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020