Lowe Kathleen
(née Beardsworth) On 22nd December 2019.
Passed away at home.
Kathleen, aged 92 years,
was the wife of the
late Arthur Edward Lowe.
Kathleen was the caring and wonderful mother to Helen and Bryan and grandma to Catt.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 15th January at Accrington Crematorium
at 1:40 pm.
Donations are gratefully
received for Dementia UK or
Cancer Research.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020