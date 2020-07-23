|
NOWELL Kathleen It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs Kathleen Nowell announces her passing
after a brief illness, on
July 10 th, 2020, at the
age of 84 years.
Kath passed away peacefully in Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and will be lovingly
remembered by her husband of
63 years, Edgar, her sons David and Jim, and her
daughter in law Heather.
Kath was an active member of Clitheroe Lady Farmers and the WI. For years she farmed
with Edgar caring for cattle,
sheep and hens.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at St. Helen's Church, Waddington at 12.30pm, tomorrow, Friday 24 th July.
Please make any charitable donations to North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages,
Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020