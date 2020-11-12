|
|
|
BANCROFT Keith Peacefully on
November 4th, 2020,
in hospital.
Keith, aged 70 years,
of West Bradford, Clitheroe.
The dearly loved and
loving husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Linda and Janet, loving father-in-law of Matthew, also a dearest grandad of Theo, Payton, Freya, Hollie and Isaac.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place
at Burnley Crematorium
on Tuesday November 17th.
The cortege will leave from his home at 10am and travel via West Bradford Bridge and onto the A59. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith, if so desired, may be given for Parkinson's U.K., c/o
Mrs J. Sharpe,
Loftrans Farm, Carters Lane, Gisburn, Lancashire, BB7 4HZ.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020