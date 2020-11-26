|
BANCROFT Keith Barbara, Linda, Janet and families wish to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and letters received during their sad loss. Thank you to Rev Ian Humphreys for his visits, kind words and ministrations, to those who attended the funeral service, to all the many people who paid their respects at the side of the road,
to all the bikers who turned out and to the vintage tractor owners. We appreciated it so much - as would Keith. You are all amazing. Thank you for all the generous donations to Parkinson's UK and also to Brian Price and Son for their helpful and friendly service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020