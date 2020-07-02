|
|
|
CARTER Keith Terence Cynthia, Nick, Grace and families would like to thank all friends that paid their respects outside the Old Bridge Pub and on route to Church, it meant so much.
The family send special thanks to the Doctors and Staff at Reedyford Health Centre and at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley Hospitals, district nurses, Pendleside Hospice, carers, friends, neighbours, Reverend Robert and his family, the Church family and our extended family for the care and support shown to us
during Keith's illness.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020