|
|
|
CARTER Keith Terence The family of Keith Terence Carter, of Barrowford and formerly of Wednesbury are sad to announce that he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 28th May, after a short illness which he fought with
courage and humour.
The funeral was held at St John's Church in Read on 5th June.
Should anyone wish to make a donation to St John's Church, Read or to Pendleside Hospice in Keith's memory, please contact Bertwistles Funeral Directors
in Padiham.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020