|
|
|
Mercer Keith Rossiter Suddenly but peacefully on June 12th, 2020
in Hospital.
Keith, aged 83 Years.
The dearly loved Husband of the late of Marilyn, a much loved Father of Karen, Fiona and Richard, a dear Father in law of Grant, John and Hazel,
also a devoted Grandad of
Jordan, Amy, Emily, Samantha, Declan, Jack and Rebecca.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith if
so desired may be given for
East Lancashire Hospice c/o
Mrs Karen Ingham,
23 Church Close, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3HX.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 18, 2020