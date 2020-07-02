Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Mercer

Notice

Keith Mercer Notice
MERCER Keith Rossiter Karen, Fiona, Richard
and families would like
to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Sally Ratcliffe for her kind words and comforting ministrations and Royal Blackburn Hospital for their care. To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and Rumbletums for the refreshments. Finally to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -