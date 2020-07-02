|
|
|
MERCER Keith Rossiter Karen, Fiona, Richard
and families would like
to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Sally Ratcliffe for her kind words and comforting ministrations and Royal Blackburn Hospital for their care. To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and Rumbletums for the refreshments. Finally to all at Brian Price and Son, Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020