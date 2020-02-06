|
WILSON Keith Another great innings from
Keith Wilson....78.
Formerly of Barnoldswick and Chatburn, died peacefully in his sleep 21st January 2020, at Ashbourne Lodge Care Home, after a short illness.
Widower of lovely Liz, missed for many years. Treasured and much loved father to Janet and Sarah, grandfather to Ryan & Ella and dearly loved younger brother of Roy and Margaret.
Now singing way above us.....
all the right words, not necessarily in the right order.
Funeral service celebrating his life on Monday 10th February 2020 at Markeaton Crematorium, Derby at 2pm and afterwards at
The Red Cow, Allestree.
Family flowers only, any donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind or Macmillan Cancer Care.
No dark clothing to be worn.
PLEASE NOTE THE CHANGE OF FUNERAL TIME.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son, Funeral Directors.
Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020