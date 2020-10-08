|
JACKSON Kenneth Robinson (Ken) Margaret and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all friends, neighbours and his many friends in scouting both locally and county for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations. To Dr. Owen and
Dr. Mackean along with the Macmillan and District Nurses in particular Jo and Michelle and the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care and kindness. To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute, and finally to all Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all their help and guidance.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020