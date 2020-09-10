|
PYM Kenneth Barton Peacefully on
September 8th, 2020 at home.
Kenneth aged 82 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lillian, much loved father of Stephen and Kathryn,
also a dearest grandad of Daniel, Liam, Jessica, Hannah and Lewis. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest where flowers will be received. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020