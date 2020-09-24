|
|
|
PYM Kenneth Barton Stephen, Kathryn and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and floral tributes received during their sad loss of their father. Thanking also Rev. Ian Sarginson for his kind words and comforting ministrations. To Dr. N. McMeekin along with all those who cared for Dad enabling him to stay at home. Finally, to The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020