Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pym
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Pym

Notice

Kenneth Pym Notice
PYM Kenneth Barton Stephen, Kathryn and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and floral tributes received during their sad loss of their father. Thanking also Rev. Ian Sarginson for his kind words and comforting ministrations. To Dr. N. McMeekin along with all those who cared for Dad enabling him to stay at home. Finally, to The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -