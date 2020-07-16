Home

Service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
11:00
St Andrews Church,
Slaidburn
View Map
Notice Condolences

Kenneth Wood Notice
WOOD Kenneth Allan On the 10th July 2020, passed away peacefully at home in his beloved Slaidburn.
Loving brother of Libby, Keith, Diana, Bernard, Denise, Barry and the late Bill, also a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many.
Due to current circumstances a PRIVATE service will be held at
St Andrews Church, Slaidburn at 11am on Wednesday 22nd July. Service will be relayed into the church yard for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Allan, please abide by the social distancing guidelines.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Allan to be split between St Andrews Church and Slaidburn Country Practice, c/o
Lauren Wilson, Ivy Cottage, Townend, Slaidburn. BB7 3EP.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020
