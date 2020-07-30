|
WOOD Kenneth Allan Libby, Keith, Diana, Bernard, Denise, Barry and families would like to express their sincere thanks to
all friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence received during
their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev Jonathan Oldfield and Rev Mark Russell-Smith for their kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service.
The family are very touched and grateful for the generous donations given in Allan's memory which totalled over £1400 to be equally divided between
St Andrews Church and
Slaidburn Country Practice.
They would also like to express their sincere thanks to the Palliative Care Team, Ribble Valley District Nurses and all at Slaidburn Country Practice for their support and kindness during Allan's illness.
Thanks also to Helen Ireland for the beautiful flowers, Jane at Borough Printing and all at
Brian Price and Son for their help at this difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 30, 2020