MAYERS Lemuel Lester (Lemmie) Paul, Mark, Stephen
and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations for
St. James' Church received during their sad loss. Thanking also
Rev. Mark Pickett for his kind words and comforting ministrations, Dr. Ibbotson and the Nurses and Staff at Castle Medical Group for their care and support and The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 14, 2020