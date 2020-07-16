|
LEEMING Leonard (Ben) Peacefully on July 8th, 2020 at home in Clitheroe, Ben, aged 74 years quietly passed away following illness borne with much courage and dignity.
The dearly loved husband of Joan,
much loved father of Helene and Daniel, loving father-in-law of Ed and Amy, devoted grandad very much loved by Lizzie, Clara, Ben and Sophie, also a dear brother of Ralph.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE
service will take place at Christ Church, Chatburn, followed by cremation at Accrington
Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ben, if so desired, may
be given for North West Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages,
Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB. Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
