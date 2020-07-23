|
LEEMING Leonard (Ben) Joan, Helene, Daniel and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and support as well as the many comforting messages cards and flowers received during their sad loss. A special mention to Julie and Ian who's generosity and cheerfulness have helped us through the lockdown.
Thanking also Rev.
Catherine-Hale-Heighway who's shared faith gave us strength and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Respiratory and Oncology Team of the East Lancs Hospital's and Whythenshawe Hospital for their compassionate and specialised care, also the support and care of the District Nurses and the Ambulance Service. We are grateful to Price's funeral service for their professionalism and sensitivity.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020