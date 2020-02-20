|
|
|
Allen Leslie 'Les' Died peacefully in hospital on
14-2-2020, aged 88 years.
The dearly loved Husband of the late Maureen, dear brother to the late Connie and Greta, loving Father of the late Linda and Debby.
Much loved Dad to Jan and Gary,
a dearly loved Uncle to Anthony, loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
A Funeral Service will take place
at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 11 am. Family flowers only,
if desired, donations to
Arthritis Action c/o
Clitheroe Funeral Services,
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe BB7 1AW
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020