BUCKLE Leslie (Les) Peacefully on 21st November 2020 at home.
Les, aged 93 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of the late Ena, much loved dad of
Wendy and Heather, and
father in law of Valdey.
Much loved grandad of Neil, Anna, Joe and Bevan, a loved great grandad, also a loved partner of the late Renee.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Due to the current circumstances a PRIVATE service will be held at St Leonards Church, Downham followed by a burial at Clitheroe Cemetery. Due to current government guidelines the funeral cortëge will drive by Clitheroe Auction for people to pay their respects. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Les, if so desired, may be given for Cancer Research c/o
Sheila Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son
Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 26, 2020