|
|
|
CHIAPPI Luciano Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on
10th April 2020, Luciano,
aged 76 years of Barrow. The devoted and much loved husband of Diane, adored Pops of Enza, Daniela, Claudia and Antonia, dearly loved brother of Roberto, Marco and the late Franco, cherished nonno of Rocco, Ingrid, Lola, Florence, Francesco and Enzo, and a well respected relative and friend to many.
Luciano was a loved and devoted family man who will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will be held.
Donations are being received in memory of Luciano on behalf of Derian House Children's Hospice via www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries
all enquires to
Champ Funeral Services
t: 01254 390731 e:
[email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020