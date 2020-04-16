|
Hayton Lyn Aged 69, passed away peacefully at home on
7th April 2020 following a brave battle with Cancer.
Beloved wife of Paul,
Mother to Scott, Lea & Georgina, Grandmother to Declan, Libby & Max. Mother in law to Joanne & Kieron and a friend to many.
Lyn was a kind and caring woman and will be greatly missed.
She is resting peacefully at
Lengs Funeral Services.
There will be a private cremation
(due to coronavirus restrictions) on 21st April at Accrington Crematorium.
Thank you to Ribblesdale
District Nursing Team and
The Palliative Care Team.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020