SALISBURY (neè Tilley)
Lynn Olwyn Suddenly but peacefully on 23rd September 2020 at home.
Lynn, aged 54 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of Andy, much loved mum of Tilly, April,
Toni, Lauren, Gareth, Tyler and the late Ceri, a loved mother-in-law
of Matt, a dearest nana, also a loved sister.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at
Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Lynn,
if so desired, may be given for
North West Air Ambulance c/o Mrs V Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020