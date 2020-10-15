|
|
|
SALISBURY (neè Tilley)
Lynn Olwyn Andy, Tilly, April, Toni, Lauren, Gareth and Tyler would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations received during their sad loss
Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all those who paid
their last respects to Lynn on
her final journey.
Finally, to The Flower Shop for
the beautiful floral tributes.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020