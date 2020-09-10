|
|
|
Thornber Mabel Passed away peacefully at Clitheroe Care Home on the
3rd September 2020, aged 91,
with her loving husband Dennis
of 63 years by her side.
Loving Mum to
Roger John and Peter.
Twin Sister to Brian.
Grandma to Jennie, Chris, Charlotte and Felix.
She will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Due to the current situation a small family funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 12.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Parkinson's UK.
C/o Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020