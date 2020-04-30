Home

ROBINSON Madge On April 22nd 2020 in hospital, Madge, aged 91 years,
of Clitheroe.
Dearly beloved Mum of
Mark, Paul and Victoria, also a loving Mother-in-law to Clive,
Anne and Fiona and Nanna
to her six grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus
outbreak a PRIVATE service
and interment will take place
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may
be given to the Ribble Valley
Heart Fund, c/o Mrs Angela
Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health
Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
