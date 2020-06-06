|
ROBINSON Madge The family of the late Madge Robinson would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives,
friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of
condolences received during their sad loss. Our thanks also to
Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who made donations to the
Ribble Valley Heart Fund in memory of Madge.
Particular thanks to the Medical Staff and all the Community Services involved in her treatments. This includes all their care, kindness and support given to Madge over the years.
To Sue at The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute. Special thanks to
Pauline and staff at
Brian Price and Son,
Funeral Directors for the dignity shown throughout the service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2020