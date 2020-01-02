|
|
|
MIDGLEY Alison Peacefully on
December 20th 2019,
in hospital. Alison aged 72 years
of Waddington and formerly
of Kirkella, Hull.
The dearly loved wife of Don,
much loved mother of Catherine and Robert, loved mother-in-law of Stephen, dearest grandma of Nilan, Daniel, Thomas and Peter,
a dear sister of Peter, sister-in-law of Ann, also aunt to
Richard and Elizabeth.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. A private cremation will take place. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Waddington Methodist Church tomorrow Friday January 3rd at 12.45 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Alison,
if so desired may be given for either Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis or RSPB c/o
Mr D Midgley, Cobblestones,
80 The Square, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3HZ
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020