Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Margaret Burns

Margaret Burns Notice
BURNS Margaret Peacefully on July 14th, 2020 at home. Margaret aged 68 years residing in Sabden.
The dearly loved Mum of Matt, Liz and Tom, loving mother-in-law of Ann and Oliver, dearest grandma of Eve and Ethan, loved daughter of Margaret and Ted, sister of Susan, David and Julie, and sister in law to John, Jackie and Andrew.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Pleasington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret, if so desired, may be given for MIND for better mental health, sent direct online or c/o Elizabeth Burns, 1 Eightacre Ave, Sabden, BB7 9HQ.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 23, 2020
