Dickinson Margaret On Friday 18th September 2020, Margaret died peacefully at Beech Grove Care Home, Clitheroe.
Aged 85 years.

Beloved wife of Dave, much loved Mum of Roger and Mark,
and Mother-in-law to Tina and Bev.
Dearly loved Grandma of Tom,
Bethany, Olivia, Harry and Jamie.

A private funeral service
will be held at
Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for North West Air Ambulance and Dementia UK c/o [email protected] or [email protected]

Enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service of Whalley.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020
