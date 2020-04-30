|
DONNELLY Margaret Mary On April 28th 2020, in hospital. Margaret aged 77 years of Sawley.
The dearly loved Wife of Peter, much loved Mum of Andrew, Kathryn, Nick and Sheree,
a devoted Nana of Thomas, Jake, Jamie and Hazel, also a loved Sister and Sister-in-Law. R.I.P.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
A PRIVATE service and
interment will take place at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret if so desired may be given for either the S.V.P. Society or
Cancer Research U.K.,
c/o Mr. P. Donnelly, Old Mill Cottage, Long Buildings, Sawley,
Clitheroe, BB7 4LE.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020