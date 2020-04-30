Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Donnelly

Notice Condolences

Margaret Donnelly Notice
DONNELLY Margaret Mary On April 28th 2020, in hospital. Margaret aged 77 years of Sawley.

The dearly loved Wife of Peter, much loved Mum of Andrew, Kathryn, Nick and Sheree,
a devoted Nana of Thomas, Jake, Jamie and Hazel, also a loved Sister and Sister-in-Law. R.I.P.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
A PRIVATE service and
interment will take place at Clitheroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret if so desired may be given for either the S.V.P. Society or
Cancer Research U.K.,
c/o Mr. P. Donnelly, Old Mill Cottage, Long Buildings, Sawley,
Clitheroe, BB7 4LE.

Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -