Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Donnelly

Notice

Margaret Donnelly Notice
DONNELLY Margaret Peter, Andrew, Kathryn, Nick, Sheree and families would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and parishioners for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, Mass cards and cards of condolence received through this difficult time.
They would also like to express their appreciation to those who have sent donations to the
Saint Vincent de Paul Society
and Cancer Research UK
in Margaret's memory.
A memorial service will be held for Margaret as soon as we are able.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 21, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -