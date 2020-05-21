|
|
|
DONNELLY Margaret Peter, Andrew, Kathryn, Nick, Sheree and families would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and parishioners for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, Mass cards and cards of condolence received through this difficult time.
They would also like to express their appreciation to those who have sent donations to the
Saint Vincent de Paul Society
and Cancer Research UK
in Margaret's memory.
A memorial service will be held for Margaret as soon as we are able.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 21, 2020