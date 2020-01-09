|
Livesey Margaret Jill Jill died aged 81 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
1st January 2020
following a short illness.
Dear wife to Paul of 57 years,
sister to Patricia, Andrew and
Phillip and friend to many who
take pride in her success as
a respected Dental Nurse,
a Ballroom Dancing Gold Medallist
and winning breeder, exhibitor and
groomer of Irish Terriers.
Flowers or donations to
Irish Terrier Rescue.
The Celebration of the life of Jill
will take place on
Monday 13th January 2020 at
Accrington Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Citheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020