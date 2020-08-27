|
MASHITER Margaret
Née Lawrenson Suddenly at her home on
13th August 2020,
Margaret, aged 76 years, of Read.
The devoted and loved wife of Alan, loving mother of Jane and Andrew, dear mother-in-law of William and Sheryl, grandma of Edward and Libby, dear sister of Maureen and Anne and also a dear
relative and friend.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Margaret on behalf of
North West Air Ambulance (NWAA). To make a
donation please visit
www.champfunerals.com
/obituaries
where you can also leave a message for Margaret's
online memorial book.
A private family funeral service will be held at St John's Church, Read, followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
All enquiries to Champ Funeral Services t: (01254) 390731
e: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020