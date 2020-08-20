|
|
|
RIMMER Margaret Peacefully on
11th August 2020
in hospital.
Margaret, aged 88 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Derek, much loved mother
of Martin and Ian and a dear
friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service
will take place at St. Mary's Church, Clitheroe followed by cremation
at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret if so desired may be given for either Clitheroe Football Club, Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and Bowling Club or Pendle Club, c/o Mrs J. Chatburn,
2 Roman Way,
Clitheroe, BB7 1JF.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020