Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rimmer

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rimmer Notice
RIMMER Margaret Peacefully on
11th August 2020
in hospital.
Margaret, aged 88 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Derek, much loved mother
of Martin and Ian and a dear
friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances a PRIVATE service
will take place at St. Mary's Church, Clitheroe followed by cremation
at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Margaret if so desired may be given for either Clitheroe Football Club, Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and Bowling Club or Pendle Club, c/o Mrs J. Chatburn,
2 Roman Way,
Clitheroe, BB7 1JF.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -