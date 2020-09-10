Home

RIMMER Margaret Ian and Martin would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence
received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses at the
Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care and support. To the Flower Shop for the beautiful
floral tribute and Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket and
Bowling Club for hosting the
buffet afterwards provided by
Betty May's Kitchen.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020
