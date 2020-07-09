Home

SMITH Margaret Peacefully on June 28th, 2020 in hospital. Margaret, aged 89 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved mother of Chris and Anne, also a dear sister of Dorothy and John.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation took place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday July 7th.
Donations in memory of Margaret, if so desired, may be given for either North West Air Ambulance or Cancer Research U.K. c/o
Mr. C. Smith, Stoops Farm,
Stoops Lane, Rimington, Clitheroe, BB7 4DU.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020
