MOUNT Marian Mary
(nee Walmsley) Died peacefully on
26th June 2020 at home. Marian, aged 84 years, of Sabden, the dearly loved wife of Sam, much loved mother of Simon and Philip, also a dearest grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. A PRIVATE service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Monday July 6 th at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Marian,
if so desired, may be given for Duchenne UK and sent
directly online at https://www.duchenneuk.org. Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020