SUTCLIFFE Marian Kathleen & Brian wish to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for their prayers, support, kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and donations received for St. John's Church
and Pendleside Hospice.
Special thanks to Pendleside Hospice for their care and support during Marian's illness; Doctors & staff at Brierfield Health Centre; East Lancashire Ambulance Service and Royal Blackburn Hospital Ward B6.
Thanks also for the many prayers offered for Marian and the comforting ministrations from the Revd. Lesley Hinchcliffe, Revd. Jane Bury and Revd. Canon Mark Jones.
Thank you to Duncan and all at Holgates for their dignified and professional service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020